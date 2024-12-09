One of the few positive notes that can be extracted from Atlético’s comeback against Sevilla was the reunion of Isaac Romero with the goal. Almost eight months later, the Lebrija native scored again in an official match. A pending task that was on the conscience of the Sevilla forward, who has gone from less to more this season. In fact, its good performance against Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna He hinted that the youth player was now going to have to taste the sweetness of scoring a goal. And so it was, thanks to a great collective play between Peque, Kike and Isaac.

To the Sevilla FC The lack of goals from their forwards in the league competition is hurting them. Not in vain, the majority of the points they earned last season came thanks to the great combination they formed. En-Nesyri with the Lebrijanoafter this rise to the first team in January. The goals of both forwards comfortably saved Sevilla, but the sale of the Moroccan to Fenerbahçe has made a dent in the effectiveness of the Nervionense forward.

In fact, Isaac’s drought began long before the start of this season, since he has not seen a goal since last April. Of course, his work has been essential on many occasions for the functioning of the team. However, the man from Lebrija really wanted to score and, in an interview for ABC de Sevilla, he stated that “once he scores, the rest will come.” With the goal against Atlético, the bottle was revealed and all his teammates showed their joy for him. Among all the expressions of affection he received, one of them was most special: that of Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan forward publicly congratulated his former teammate through his Instagram account. “Let’s go for more, brother,” quotes the comment from the Fenerbahçe striker who is also struggling with goals at the start of the season, since he has scored three goals in the 14 rounds he has played in the league competition.