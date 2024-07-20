He high-end smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB capacity, 8GB RAM, processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in Amazon Mexico It has a 50% discount, going from the normal price of $30,999 Mexican pesos to $15,474.00 Mexican pesosin addition to the possibility of paying from 3 to 12 interest-free monthsin addition to the 18 and 24 month alternative with financing costs. Below, we tell you the features of this cell phone and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product may change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico..

In a price comparison with Liverpool’s online store, this smartphone in pink costs $18,899 Mexican pesos, so it is cheaper on Amazon Mexico.

Photo: Liverpool Online

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

⦿ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

⦿ Main camera: 200 megapixels f/1.7 OIS

⦿ Front camera: 12 megapixels f/2.2 25mm

⦿ Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging

⦿ Operating system: Android 13, One UI 5.1

⦿ For more information CLICK HERE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Features. Photo: Amazon

How to pay in installments without interest on Amazon Mexico?

The price of this equipment is $15,474.00 Mexican pesos, giving CLICK HERE. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 12 months without interest allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want to pay in installments, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: You would pay $5,158.00 per month, which would be $15,474.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: You would pay $2,579.00 per month, which would be $15,474.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: You would pay $1,719.33 per month, which would be $15,474.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: You would pay $1,289.50 per month, which would be $15,474.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 18 months: You would pay $1,053.09 per month, which would be $18,955.65 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: You would pay $856.22 per month, which would be $20,549.47 Mexican pesos

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its many benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.