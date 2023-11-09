Madrid (dpa)

Spanish football club Real Sociedad strongly criticized Benfica fans, who threw fireworks during the Champions League match between the two teams on Wednesday evening.

Following the 3-1 victory, Sociedad tweeted on its official account on the “X” social media platform: “Shame on you, Benfica fans.”

“We will do our best to identify these individuals,” Real Sociedad president Jokin Abiribay said after the match, according to a club post on the X platform. “They are criminals.”

The match was stopped for a short period after the start of the second half, after Benfica fans threw fireworks in the direction of Sociedad fans.

Abiribay reported that the Benfica president apologized after the match, and said: “The Benfica president was ashamed and apologized several times.”

The Spanish club published pictures of the rioters on “X”, in addition to pictures of fireworks, but without comment, and Benfica issued a statement apologizing for what happened.

The club stated that it is “strongly committed” to working with the authorities to ensure that such an incident does not occur again, and there were initially no reports of injuries.