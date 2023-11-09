Thursday, November 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Train service | A trains are canceled until the afternoon due to a gear failure

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Train service | A trains are canceled until the afternoon due to a gear failure

The fault also causes small delays for P-trains and possibly individual other cancellations.

In the capital region The A trains running between Helsinki and Espoo’s Leppävaara have been cancelled.

Rail traffic center Fintraffic informs that the cause is a gear damaged during track work at night.

HSL estimates that the cancellations will continue until the afternoon. You can search for alternative routes From the route guide.

In the traffic of the ring road, the fault also causes small delays for P trains and possibly individual train cancellations, Fintraffic says.

The rail traffic center was told at half past eight that the fault will be repaired today, but there is no exact repair estimate yet.

#Train #service #trains #canceled #afternoon #due #gear #failure

See also  Movie Review | An honest documentary follows desperate Moroccan youth who are not welcome anywhere - A friend is now sitting in jail from Turku
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Inzaghi Champions format: at Inter only Herrera has a better winning percentage

Inzaghi Champions format: at Inter only Herrera has a better winning percentage

Recommended

No Result
View All Result