Train service | A trains are canceled until the afternoon due to a gear failure

In the capital region The A trains running between Helsinki and Espoo’s Leppävaara have been cancelled.

Rail traffic center Fintraffic informs that the cause is a gear damaged during track work at night.

HSL estimates that the cancellations will continue until the afternoon. You can search for alternative routes From the route guide.

In the traffic of the ring road, the fault also causes small delays for P trains and possibly individual train cancellations, Fintraffic says.

The rail traffic center was told at half past eight that the fault will be repaired today, but there is no exact repair estimate yet.