According to the results presented by the National Survey of Financial Inclusion 2021, it is highlighted that seven out of 10 older adults maintain the social programs delivered by the federal government as a financial solution to survive.

According to the study, 73 percent of the people who represent the older adult population over 60 years who were surveyed for the analysis, indicated that they think that will cover their old age expenses with some government support.

In the studio he is followed by people who belong to the population between 45 and 59 years of age, with 61 percent of the total number of respondents, while the population of 30 to 44 years 55 percent of the total and of 18 to 29 years old, 52 percent responded similarly.

It is worth mentioning that the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly It is three thousand 850 pesos bimonthly in 2022, figure, 24 percent higher compared to the three thousand 100 pesos they received in 2021.

This social support program for the elderly is only granted to the adults over 65 years of ageLikewise, among some of the main requirements to be able to access the bimonthly amount, it is not have any type of pension or retirement by some job, so there are several points that you should consider.

Increases to 5.7% the population that makes their Voluntary Savings

According to data presented by the National Survey of Financial Inclusion 2021, presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi)Mexicans are increasingly concerned about obtaining a good amount at the end of their active work period and achieving a good retirement.

According to ENIF figures 5.7 percent of the population between 18 and 70 years of age who maintain an active account in a Administrator of the Retirement Fund (Afore), they begin to make voluntary savings, which adds more to the capital of the savings for the moment of retirement.

Data from this same Survey, but carried out in 2018, indicate that the population that made voluntary contributions was from 3.9 percent of total savers; while in the ENIF 2015 this figure stood at 3.4 percent.

Likewise, another piece of information shared by the ENIF 2021 is that after two stagnation registered in 2015 and 2018, the Afore population registered an increase of 31.3 million to 32.7 million Mexicans, of which 30.6 percent are women, while 47.8 percent are men, which indicates that the gender gap remains.