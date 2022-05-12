After showing all the improvements focused on the setting of the game, EA Motive invites us to mark the calendar.

Dead Space Remake is the dream of every gamer who enjoys the most realistic horror, so it is normal for the community to be attentive to all the news that EA Motive presents in its live shows. Just a few minutes ago, the developer explained some of the most relevant details of the experience in terms of setting, lighting and art in generalbut has also wanted to surprise us with a definitive release date.

Dead Space Remake will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on January 27Although we already knew that the game would be released sometime in 2023, those responsible for the title do not want to test our patience. Therefore, they invite us to mark the January 27th on our calendar and prepare for a proposal that will make any player’s blood run cold. In this way, the developer will begin to refine Isaac Clark’s entire adventure to give us a game that aims to be unforgettable, both for its significance in the video game sector and for its scary moments.

But EA Motive has used its direct to give us more news about its long-awaited Remake. And it is that, as announced at the end of the broadcast, the month of october will be accompanied by a in-depth gameplay of Dead Space Remake, so we will be attentive to the developer setting a specific date to present their experience in style.

EA Motive is aware that there are many expectations surrounding Dead Space Remake, which is why it has been publishing small advances that demonstrate the improvements of your title with respect to the original game. In this way, those responsible have been talking to us about various issues that fuel the terror to the extreme, such as the sounds that inevitably accompany us along the journey or the weapons we use in delivery.

