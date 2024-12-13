Social Security begins the first regularization of self-employed contributions according to their income

This week, Social Security has begun the first regularization of self-employed contributions according to their real income, corresponding to the year 2023. This is the first adjustment made after the entry into force of the new contribution system based on the net income of the workers. self-employed workers and “which was agreed upon with social representatives and self-employed associations,” recalls the Ministry headed by Elma Saiz.

The regularization process checks whether the contribution bases chosen by self-employed workers during the year 2023, which determine the monthly contributions they paid to Social Security, were adjusted to their net returns. To do this, Social Security has cross-checked its data with those “provided by the Tax Administrations (AEAT and Foral Treasury)”, explains the Ministry.

The regularization will be carried out “gradually” between December 2024 and April 2025, when the process will end, indicates Social Security.

This reaches “3.7 million workers” who were registered at some point during 2023 in the self-employed system. However, of the total of more than three million workers, very few chose to modify their contribution and are at the expense of adjusting their contributions in this regularization.

According to Social Security, only 550,000 self-employed workers made an adjustment to their contributions. “Two thirds to increase their quota and one third to reduce it,” according to what the Ministry told the self-employed organizations in a meeting in October.

Three scenarios: to pay, to return or without differences

“The self-employed will not have to submit applications, since the regularization process is carried out automatically by the Treasury. Notifications will be sent automatically through official channels, the DEHú Portal and the IMPORTASS application,” explains the Ministry. This is the first step that the General Treasury of Social Security has started this week.

The result of the regularization can lead to three possible scenarios for workers, indicates Social Security: “Contribution differences in favor of the self-employed; contribution differences to be entered; and a final scenario without price differences, in which no action will be necessary.”

In cases in which the result shows a difference in favor of the self-employed, the worker may choose to maintain the highest contribution base, “to improve their future benefits,” explains the Ministry, or may request the automatic refund of the amounts. resulting before April 2025.

When contribution differences yield a result to be entered, the worker must pay the indicated amount before the date established in the Social Security resolution.

New phone number for questions

To facilitate the procedure and resolve doubts, Social Security has enabled the telephone number: 91 908 70 67, “attended by a specialized team,” reports the Ministry.

“This channel is added to the digital tools of the IMPORTASS portal and app”, where Social Security explains that self-employed workers can: access the details of their notification and resolution, consult the status of the regularization and also carry out “other procedures such as “option to maintain the contribution base or enter the resulting differences.”

The Ministry adds that IMPORTASS also has a step by step guide with the necessary information “to complete the procedure in an agile manner.” “With these tools we want to simplify this process as much as possible for the self-employed, making accessible, clear and effective channels available to them,” said Minister Elma Saiz.

Contribution according to the earnings of self-employed workers was a historical demand of the self-employed group, which “will allow social benefits to be improved, especially pensions, bringing the contribution bases closer to real income,” maintains the Ministry.

Benefits are calculated based on what workers contribute to Social Security, so, as traditionally the vast majority of self-employed workers contributed as little as possible, their pensions – as well as sick leave, disability, maternity leave, cessation of activity…– were also very small.

“This change not only ensures that contributions are fair, but also represents a direct improvement in the social benefits that the self-employed will receive, especially in pensions and disability leave,” the Minister of Social Security highlighted this Friday.