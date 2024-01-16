The Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Abu Dhabi University signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen their partnership in the field of supporting medical research and innovation.

Under the agreement, the Red Crescent Authority funds research projects that aim to enhance its mission and role in humanitarian work in general, especially its initiatives in the health field, by supporting medical research, creative and innovative ideas, and developing sustainable solutions that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, according to the state’s direction. In this regard.

The agreement was signed, at the Authority’s headquarters, by the Authority’s Secretary-General, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, on behalf of the Red Crescent Authority, while it was signed by Professor Ghassan Awad, Director of the University, on behalf of Abu Dhabi University, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The cooperation agreement embodies the keenness of the two sides to consolidate and consolidate their cooperation relations, in order to achieve their strategic goals, enhance the process of humanitarian and community work in the country, and presents an advanced model in the field of cooperation between local, community and humanitarian institutions, through joint projects and integrated programmes.

Rashid Al Mansouri praised Abu Dhabi University’s initiative to strengthen its partnership with the Red Crescent Authority to serve the humanitarian causes adopted by the Authority, and as a contribution to strengthening its efforts in the medical field in particular.

He said that the university plays a major role in supporting the process of higher education in the country, and did not neglect its role in enhancing the aspect of social and humanitarian responsibility, as it was an example of creative dealing with the nation’s vital issues and strengthening the country’s humanitarian process, through its continuous contribution to the activities and programs implemented by the Authority. Al Mansouri stressed that the agreement opens broader horizons for cooperation and coordination between the two sides, to serve the groups and segments that benefit from the activities and programs of the Red Crescent inside and outside the country.

For his part, Professor Ghassan Awad said that Abu Dhabi University confirms its pride in its ongoing partnership with the Red Crescent Authority, and its pride in laying a new building block in this strategic partnership, in a way that enhances cooperation in the field of scientific research and innovation, which represent one of the basic pillars of Abu Dhabi University and the higher education system in the country. .

He added that this partnership reflects the university's commitment to supporting community initiatives, and hence its importance doubles in enhancing the role of both sides in serving society, and providing influential contributions to advance progress and prosperity in various aspects of life.