The chef Karlos Arguiñano visited the set of The Anthillwhere he has made the public laugh with his sense of humor, in addition to presenting his latest cookbook, 545 recipes to succeed. “All the (books) I make are the recipes made by me on my program every day, everything is very careful and all the recipes come out, even to you,” Arguiñano told the presenter, Pablo Motos.

Arguiñano has then made an allegation about the importance of “eating well” and he had a special gift with the audience of the program, to whom he gave a copy of his latest book.

The Basque chef has also revealed some anecdotes, such as that his recent hobby is painting. Between memories and jokes, the presenter put the guest on the spot with a personal question. “Hey, have you had your fourteenth grandson…What do you call grandson number fourteen?” Motos wanted to know.

“Mikel,” responded Arguiñano, who came in to explain his descent. “There are fourteen grandchildren. I have seven children, all married, partnered, and all have children. We are a family to have,” he joked then.

“Little TV and a lot of bed,” Pablo Motos responded sarcastically. “Can I put you in a commitment?” the presenter then asked him under the watchful eye of Arguiñano. “Do you think you would remember the fourteen grandchildren?” Motos continued.

“It’s costing mebut I think I would remember… There are times now that they name their children after African rivers,” said the cook ironically, who started naming his grandchildren while counting on his fingers.

“Visualize them,” Pablo Motos encouraged him, in full recount. “I don’t know how many I have… Eight or nine still?” Arguiñano commented. When he reached eleven, the cook couldn’t say any more names and concluded with “three other kids,” he said with a laugh. “Every Sunday at my house we are between 18 and 23 people“added Arguiñano.