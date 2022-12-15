Social programs are essential for a government to meet the most pressing needs of the population.

These programs can be classified into programs that address the effects and those that address the causes.

Those that focus on the effects, which consist of alleviating a problem immediately, should be temporary because they are not very sustainable and do not present solid results in the future. These consist of deliveries of resources, financial or material, directly to citizens.

Those who attack the causes, have greater possibilities of offering permanent results, use strategies related to the creation of jobs, training and discovery of vocations of the population to whom it is addressed.

The former are useful for dealing with emergencies such as floods, earthquakes or any other disaster, but they are useless, and even counterproductive, to eradicate a fundamental problem, such as poverty.

They have the enormous disadvantage that they inhibit creativity, violate dignity and generate dependency among the beneficiary population, so it is important that they are used only as an alternative and temporary measure, since at the international level, it has been shown that in no case do they solve a problem of background.

The ideal is to attack the causes, so that, in the case of poverty, this is a consequence of the lack of employment opportunities, educational deficiencies, training and health problems, so attacking those causes, it’s really inhibiting poverty rates.

Direct support is not disdained, either materially or economically, but it is also not accepted that effective and sustainable social programs revolve around them, although in some specific cases, it could not be otherwise.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact fighting together to really inhibit the causes of the lacerating national poverty.

Thanks.