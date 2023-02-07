Users were energetic after the start of the new program “Send who sends”of María Pía Copello and ‘Carlota’.

“Send who sends” It premiered in style on the América Televisión signal this Monday, February 6, and users did not hesitate to leave their reactions through the different digital platforms. Twitter was one of them. As is known, the program hosted by María Copello and Carlos Vílchez, this one with her character ‘Carlota’, will have the same schedule as “En boca de todos”, a program that came to an end in December 2022 after almost five broadcasts. .

How did netizens react after the premiere of “Whoever rules”?

Users on social networks took advantage of the broadcast of “Send whoever is in charge” to launch some comments regarding the new premiere and the cut of “Ruby”famous Mexican telenovela that until yesterday covered lunch hours.

Gabriel Soto was at the premiere of “Send whoever is in charge”

On the other hand, Internet users also commented on the renowned Mexican actor Gabriel Soto on his arrival at “Send who sends”. María Pía Copello took advantage of having him in front of her to declare him godfather of the program. However, users on social networks regretted the way they approached the international artist with questions about his physique. “Poor Gabriel Soto. He was very uncomfortable throughout that entire program in America, ”they expressed in one of the comments.

Was Gabriel Soto upset at the premiere of “Send whoever’s in charge”?

The income of the soap opera heartthrob Gabriel Soto “Send whoever sends” surprised locals and strangers. In the program, María Pía Copello, Rebeca Escribens and ‘Carlota’ decided to fill it with questions, since they understood that an international star had come to the program; however, apparently, the type of questions they asked would have made the actor uncomfortable, which he did not hesitate to rebuke.

In addition to asking him about his physique, the presenters of the segment wanted to know how the Mexican heartthrob conquered the girls. The artist hesitated and did not hesitate to say: “What kind of questions are those?”

Gabriel Soto was presented as the godfather of “Send whoever is in charge”

the mexican actor Gabriel Soto arrived in Peru to be part of the Peruvian film “The worst of my weddings 3” and surprised everyone by appearing at the premiere of the program “Send whoever is in charge.” According to the presenters María Pía and Carlota, Gabriel Soto is the godfather of the new América Televisión program.

“I thank not only the invitation to the program today, but also all the people of Peru. This country is very special to me,” he said. Gabriel Soto during your presentation.