The British publishing house FUEL refused to pay a fee to Smolensk photographer Arseniy Kotov and announced that it would transfer money to the Red Cross to help Ukrainians. The Russian spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia on Monday, February 6.

The photographer signed a contract two years ago with a publishing house that publishes books on Soviet themes.

“I offered them my project – the book “Soviet Cities”, dedicated to the architecture of the USSR. I suggested it to them, because in Russia there are no such publishing houses who specialize in this, they agreed, ”he said.

Arseniy recalls that in the first year the sales of the work were good, so another collection of photographs followed, however, violating the terms of the contract, at the beginning of this year the publishing house refused to pay under the pretext of the Ukrainian conflict.

“Under this pretext. “Because of you, we suffer losses here, reputational risks, spoil our reputation”, “we have poor sales”, and more importantly, “so we will take all the money for ourselves,” the photographer retold the conversation with the publishing house.

The Russian tried to convince the representatives of the publishing house, but they insisted on their own, and after that he attracted lawyers. The photographer noted that the appeal to the law did not give any progress, because suing in the UK is a costly affair, and there are risks of losing funds for litigation.

Earlier, on February 4, the head of the US Department of Justice Merrick Garland said that for the first time the United States used the sanctioned assets of the Russians to provide financial assistance to Kyiv. It is noted that more than $5 million was sent to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry from the bank account of an entrepreneur from the Russian Federation, Konstantin Malofeev. The businessman was twice sanctioned by the United States – in 2014 and 2022 for “actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.”

At the same time, the Russian embassy in Washington called the US decision to transfer the confiscated assets of the Russian businessman Malofeev to Ukraine as outright theft.