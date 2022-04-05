Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Social media Twitter appoints billionaire Elon Musk to his board

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in World Europe
Social media service Twitter announces the appointment of a billionaire Elon Muskin to their government. The appointment was announced just days after Musk said it had bought a significant stake in the company and become its largest single shareholder.

Technology media The Verge says Musk has been appointed a second-class board member by 2024. The appointment could be used as a defense to prevent an individual from buying too much of a company. Its terms include that Musk cannot own more than 14.9 percent of the stock.

Musk said it bought 9.2 percent on Twitter on Monday.

