Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois has clear goals in the Champions League

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid’s Belgian international goalkeeper, confessed before facing Chelsea next Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals of football that winning the top continental competition would be “very special” for him, since it is something that is among his main dreams and that he wants to achieve before retiring.

“I have won many trophies, but the Champions League is the biggest at club level and I haven’t won it yet. Of course, it would be very special for me to win it before I retire. There’s still time. I will continue trying to follow my dreams and the Champions League is included in them. The journey continues,” he said in an interview.

“Now we are rivals. They want to win and so do I. So I don’t ask for any applause. I hope they don’t boo me, but you never know.” added the Belgian international goalkeeper, who was ready for “anything” and “happy” to return to the stadium where he played and also do it with the public since last year the stands were empty due to the pandemic.

He also referred to what he feels about belonging to a club like Real Madrid: “When I get to the training center and see the Real Madrid crest, sometimes I think: pinch me! It’s not a dream, truth? Not even in his dreams could he imagine that one day he would play for Real Madrid. That’s the good thing about football. You have to believe in yourself and that one day your dreams can come true,” he said.



“All footballers dream of winning. I’m lucky to play for Real Madrid, here every year you’re close to winning. You are going to play a final, a semi-final or a quarter-final. Last year we reached the semi-finals. This year we played against a great rival in the quarterfinals. I hope we win and thus reach another semi-final, we’ll see,” Courtois concluded.

