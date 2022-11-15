Social media | Site: Elon Musk Was Warned Twitter Verification Change Would Lead To Chaos, The Billionaire Didn’t Listen

According to the technology website Platformer, the memo to Musk predicted with “eerie accuracy” the mess that would follow from the changes to the use of the Blue badge.

Social employees of the media company Twitter warned the billionaire who took over the company Elon Musk about the effects that the changes to Twitter’s Blue verification mark and the verification process could cause, says the American technology website Platformer.

Site set up his news get hold of an internal Twitter document.

The site says that Twitter’s “trust and security” team had prepared a seven-page memo for Musk about the changes to the verification. The purpose of the memo was to help Musk avoid the most obvious and damaging consequences of changes to the verification process.

According to the platformer, the memo predicted with “eerie accuracy” the mess that would follow from the changes Musk had devised.

The purpose of Twitter’s blue verification mark is to distinguish real accounts from possible fake accounts. The company announced at Musk’s initiative that it would start funding eight dollars a month for this blue token, which caused criticism and confusion among Twitter users and advertisers.

The change is Musk’s ideas to revamp Twitter. He completed his acquisition of Twitter at the end of October.

For the biggest the risk in the memo is that “motivated fraudsters” may be willing to pay to get a blue certification mark.

As another major risk, the memo raises fake and parody accounts that pose as world leaders, advertisers and other public figures.

The memo also warned that changes to public figures’ blue verification badge and its becoming paid could lead to them leaving Twitter and cause confusion.

The “Trust and security” team went through some changes to Musk’s ideas for change. As a result of the memo, Twitter planned to introduce a new gray badge that would indicate the account was “official”.

Director of Product at Twitter Esther Crawford presented this gray verification mark in public on Tuesday of last week. However, Elon Musk “killed” the project already on Wednesday, when the verification changes caused confusion among Twitter users.

Last Friday, Twitter announced that it would stop selling the monthly paid blue verification badge.

The suspension of sales was said to be due to the many parody accounts appearing on Twitter posing as companies and public figures.