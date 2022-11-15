Simagine it’s fair and no one goes. No, it wasn’t that bad a few weeks ago at the Intermot in Cologne. But what was once a glorious motorcycle and scooter trade fair in just three halls, and also incompletely occupied – that was bitter and did not promise much good for the Eicma in Milan. Second part of the autumnal drama in which exhibition organizers fight against the decline in importance? It turned out very differently.

The Eicma, oh surprise, was again that brightly colored spectacle that was known from before Corona. Six halls were packed, there was glamor and crowds and grand gestures, pompous premiere productions, unveiling ceremonies and surprise effects. Uninhibited hands were shaken and hugs performed again, and last week the tradition of using extraordinarily scantily clad models was continued. South of the Alps people seem relaxed, and the trade fair concept doesn’t seem as old-fashioned as some people think. Otherwise it wouldn’t be teeming with bloggers and youtubers.