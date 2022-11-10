The nominees of the educational award “Knowledge” presented their projects to the members of the honorary jury. In total, experts selected 76 projects. Participants this year defended their initiatives in 13 nominations, including Economy and Business, Science and Technology, History, Culture and Art, and others. “Izvestia” visited the defense, which took place on November 9.

The honorary jury included Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, actors Vladimir Mashkov, Konstantin Khabensky and many other authoritative figures from various fields, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko.

“I would call such an event an interview. — I don’t know about you, but I don’t really like the word “pitching”. This is a very good practice. You see what kind of people with burning eyes take part in this competition, ”Peskov said.

The jury assessed the social significance, scale and geography of educational activities, the uniqueness of projects.

In an interview with Izvestia, the 53-year-old teacher admitted that he had been going to write his book Mathematics with Peter Zemskov all his life. He noted that tricks and mathematics, which at first were his childhood hobbies, grew into a profession.

Izvestia also talked to the nominee in the Science and Technology category. Vladislav Mironov works as a special correspondent for Roscosmos Media. He said that there is nothing that, in his opinion, could compare with the launch of a rocket.

One of the participants in the nomination “Best Educational Film” was the REN TV channel with the film “Donbass: Revival”. Work on the tape began after the liberation of Mariupol.

