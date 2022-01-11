The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) made a statement on the Nord Stream 2 project and noted that it supports it, despite the threat of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, faction secretary general Kevin Kuehnert said about this. writes Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to him, Germany needs to side with the defense of Nord Stream-2. “We must leave behind a fundamental political conflict,” the politician said. According to Kühnert, the constant mention of the gas pipeline in the context of Russian-Ukrainian relations will “bury” the project.

Related materials:

In an interview with Reuters, he toldthat the only obstacle to the launch of the gas pipeline at this stage is formal approval from the side of lawyers.

Western countries accuse Russia of allegedly preparing an “invasion” of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly refuted such words, calling them empty and baseless.