This December 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., the Molina de Segura City Council held a commemorative event for the 45th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution of 1978. An event held for the first time in the Plenary Hall and in which the members of the municipal Corporation and representatives of social, neighborhood, cultural and sports organizations of our municipality.

On a day like the one we are experiencing today, it is necessary to remember very loudly that public institutions have the duty to keep alive the inspiring spirit of our Constitution, promoting this type of commemorative events, with the aim that we do not lose sight of the guarantee of coexistence that our Magna Carta has given us, and that we know how to transmit it to future generations.

Without a doubt, the 1978 Constitution has provided us with the longest framework of stable coexistence in our history, and local governments have contributed decisively to the consolidation of democracy in our country. An achievement that we must firmly preserve.

The commemoration of the approval of our Constitution is an emblematic date for the Spanish people. A truly transcendental milestone for our democratic history, the result of consensus, debate and pact between democratically elected parliamentary forces. Because thanks to the Magna Carta we are guaranteed the exercise of our fundamental rights and public freedoms in every sense, for the protection it offers us and because it protects us. This is a text that has become fundamental in the democratic development of the most recent history of our country, a fundamental pillar of our Rule of Law.

Whenever we celebrate Constitution Day, it is a good time to praise, value and remember the articles that our Magna Carta dedicates to the configuration of the local level, as the third level of political government with full capacity for decision-making, management and government, expressed in its article 140. The text grants local administrations the essential powers for the correct functioning of the public life of the municipalities.

In a context like the current one, it is especially important to remember the European Charter of Local Autonomy, since municipal governments, during almost half a century of democracy in Spain, have been contributing fundamentally to the maintenance of the democratic consciousness of Europe and the defense from the human rights. This is why local governments must ratify our commitment to Democracy and the Rule of Law, as pillars of peace, prosperity and as the maximum expression of the values ​​of citizenship.

I belong to a generation that was born under the protection of our Constitution and that has seen how our country has progressed in democracy, in freedoms and in the rights reflected in our legal framework. In short, a Spain at peace, which has been strengthening and improving shared values, which has consolidated the welfare state, territorial structuring and with administrations such as the local one, which are closer, more immediate and effective, among many other achievements.

From the political plurality that we fortunately enjoy, the expression of diversity must always have the Constitution as its first value, promoting understanding and unity as supreme values, with respect for the fundamental rights of each and every person. Because we all have the right and the duty to defend it and the obligation to abide by it. The Constitution gives meaning and guides citizens, whom it protects in its articles. A text that has marked the roadmap towards freedoms, dialogue and the rights of all Spaniards, without a doubt.

From our City Council, from Molina de Segura, and on behalf of this institution, I can guarantee that from the local Government we work every day facing the challenges of the future with the sole objective of improving the lives of our citizens. Because every day we must improve democratic life and, of course, that of the people. That’s what we should be in. That’s where we are. And we will be there, because we will continue working hard to guarantee the rights and freedoms of all neighbors.

Long live the Constitution!