The people of Lorca took to the streets yesterday on the eve of Spanish Constitution Day on the occasion of the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the referendum for the ratification of the Draft Constitution, which took place on December 6, 1978. It should be noted that that referendum It was approved by 87.78% of voters, who represented 58.97% of the electoral roll. The Spaniards, with their vote, responded with a ‘yes’ to the question posed: ‘Do you approve the Draft Constitution?’. And almost 16 million Spaniards voted in favor. In this way, the first Constitution in the history of Spain was achieved that has been endorsed and approved by the Spanish people through a referendum. And since 1986, every December 6, ‘Constitution Day’ is celebrated.

This concluded the process of the Spanish Transition towards representative democracy. A process that allowed the general elections of 1977 to be held, the first free elections in Spain since February 1936. One of the priority tasks of the Cortes was the drafting of a constitution, assigning seven deputies to prepare a preliminary draft of the Constitution. Those who later became known as the ‘Fathers of the Constitution’ are Gabriel Cisneros, José Pedro Pérez-Llorca, Miguel Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón, Miguel Roca I Junyet, Manuel Fraga Iribarne, Gregorio Peces-Barba and Jordi Solé Turá.

Without a doubt, the 1978 Constitution is a political and social pact. A limit for rulers, so that power cannot be abused, hence the division of powers: legislative, executive and judicial. It is also the supreme norm of the Spanish legal system, to which all public powers and citizens of Spain are subject.

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution, Lorca yesterday organized an event to exalt the Constitutional Text. To do this, we edited a volume of the 1978 Magna Carta in which not only the 169 articles appear, but also the preamble and the additional, transitional, derogatory and final provisions. This is an edition that we wanted to be very special, since it is also bound in handmade leather and hand-sewn.

169 citizens of Lorca society participated in the event. Each of them made a declaration of intent in an article and signed it. This long list was made up of people from all fields: cultural, artistic, political, business, defense… Among the names of those who signed each of the articles of the 1978 Spanish Constitution were presidents and former presidents of Holy Week brotherhoods, former congressmen and senators, singers, painters, sculptors, bullfighters, presidents of neighborhood and women’s associations, etc.

Each of them signed an article with a declaration of intent in a parade through the City Council’s Protocol office where that copy was present from Monday, December 4 until yesterday afternoon. The last to sign the articles were the municipal corporation and the judge. Immediately afterwards, a civic procession began that took everyone to the Alameda de la Constitución, where after the intervention of Rosa María Medina Mínguez, municipal spokesperson, the Anthem of Spain was performed to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution of 1978. of our Magna Carta.