Knowing who is going to be the top scorer of the year is always a mystery at the beginning of each season. These are the top five scorers of the year 2021 among clubs and national teams:
Benzema’s year has been a crazy one. It has even sounded for the Ballon d’Or, his day-to-day performances have made the Bernabéu fall in love. He is the best trecuartista in the world, but he insists on playing a pure 9. What would Benzema be playing behind another 9?
Cristiano’s relationship with the goal is already a classic. Wherever he goes he will continue to score goals. It is clear that we will not see Ronaldo at his best again, but of course it is also clear that he does not care to play in Spain, Italy or England to continue doing his thing.
The Norwegian beast only has one drawback, injuries. If he manages to get rid of them regularly, we will be facing a player who can mark an era. The team that manages to take over his services this summer will be well served by goals.
We know that football is changing when Haaland and Mbappé are ahead of Cristiano and Messi in scoring figures. Kylian is called to dominate the world of soccer. Next January 1 he will be able to negotiate with the club he wants, Madrid is the best positioned.
The goals have fallen out of his pocket in 2021 to Robert. Nothing more and nothing less than 67. The player who was left without his Ballon d’Or in 2020 has been able to win the award for best striker of the year.
