It was the 2015-16 season when Atlético won their last league derby against Madrid. Since then 5 years and 290 days have passed. Could it be that we will see that streak where Atlético spent 23 derbies without winning? The times at that time were very different. On the benches Simeone and Zidane were the protagonists, the sorcerer Zidane could not win that year with La Liga, he lost his game at the Bernabéu against Atleti, but what he did not know is that he would have the bullet of the final of Champions to remove the thorn.
The teams of both Madrid and Atlético hardly had to do with what they have today in their squads, only nine Players from the two starting eleven of that game are still today in both squads. El Cholo came out with his classic 1-4-4-2. Oblak in goal, line of four for Juanfran (who will not bring him good memories that season Madrid) Gimenez, Godín and Filipe Luis. At the core Saúl, Gabi, Augusto and Koke and above Griezmann and Torres.
Zidane, for his part, came out with another 1-4-4-2 with Keylor the goalkeeper of the three Champions League in a row, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane and Marcelo behind, in the engine room Isco, Kroos, Modric and James and at the top of Cristiano and Benzema attack. The two teams came out to play face to face and the cholo was the one who took the cat into the water. A solitary goal by Griezmann in a heads up with Keylor made the rojiblancos take all three points from the white coliseum and punch La Liga.
#time #Atlético #won #Madrid #derby #games
