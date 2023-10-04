You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
It happened in Italian soccer over the weekend.
OF
An alarming situation occurred last weekend in the fourth category of the Italian football.
It was the duel valid for the fourth date of Group F of Serie D between Roma City and Termoli 1920, which began at a disadvantage with a goal that caused concern.
Fainting on the court
The Termoli footballer made a great effort to reach the ball and face the goal, then he took a nice shot to score, but the footballer immediately vanished on the playing field.
Immediately his colleagues, upon seeing his condition, requested emergency medical attention.
Then the player Niccolò DelmastroHe made gestures with his hands that showed that he had regained consciousness, although he was forced to leave the field.
