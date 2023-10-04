Beijing – Jannick Sinner wins his first tournament as world number 4, even if the ranking update is not yet official. After the historic victory with Alcaraz, the South Tyrolean beat his bête noire in the final of the ATP 500 in Beijing, that Daniil Medvedev number 3 in the world whom he had never managed to overcome in the previous six. 7-6 7-6 the result against the Russian, with two perfect tie-breaks.

For Sinner it is the ninth ATP title in his career, after winning his first 1000 in Toronto in August.