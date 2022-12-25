The Uruguayan ex-soccer player Fabian O’Neill passed away this Sunday in Montevideo at the age of 49 after being urgently admitted to an Intensive Treatment Center.

“We regret to report the death of Fabián O’Neill. Emerged in the inexhaustible quarry and Uruguayan champion with our shirt. Today all of Nacional is in mourning. To his family and friends, our most sincere condolences. Goodbye Wizard!”, published in their social networks the club National.

Born in the city of Paso de los Toros In October 1973, O’Neill began his professional career defending the National between 1992 and 1995.

He immediately left for Italy, where he defended the cagliari in the period 1996-2000 and at Juventus between 2000 and 2001. In this last team he was directed by the renowned coach Marcelo Lippiwhile he was a partner of prominent soccer players like his compatriot Paolo Monterothe midfielder Antonio Conte, the Dutchman Edgar Davids, the Italian Alessandro Del Piero and the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

Later the Uruguayan passed through the Perugia and again for Cagliari, to later return to Nacional in the 2003 season.

In that last year O’Neill played -between friendly and official matches- eleven of the more than 100 games in which he defended the tricolor shirt and scored a free-kick goal against the Brazilian Saints in a match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup.

After that season, the footballer put an end to his career at the age of 29. O’Neill played 19 games with the Uruguayan team, the first of these in the 1993 America’s Cup versus USA and the last before China in a friendly played in 2002.

In addition, he was part of the squad that defended Celeste in the Korea-Japan World Cup 2002, although an injury did not allow him to add minutes in said tournament. In 2020, O’Neill had been hospitalized and during his stay at the medical center – according to what one of his daughters told Agencia EFE at the time – the former soccer player received Zidane’s support.

EFE