Happy Russia Day congratulated Muscovites in his Telegram channel mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. In the publication, he also appreciated the contribution of citizens to the development of the country.

“Dear Muscovites, I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of Russia, a holiday that unites all citizens of our great country. Modern Moscow is a metropolis of transformations and active citizens. We are implementing large-scale transport, industrial, innovative and other programs of national importance, sharing our experience of creation and development with other regions,” the mayor wrote.

Sobyanin called the work and talent of Muscovites, their creative energy an important contribution to the development of the country.

“I wish you, dear friends, good health, prosperity, new achievements in work and life,” the mayor addressed the residents of the capital.

Earlier, Sobyanin expressed hope for the support of Muscovites in the upcoming September 8-10 elections.