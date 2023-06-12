The search for the little girl does not stop kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared from Florence last Saturday. Her mom is sure someone took her away and she told officers who it might have been. All investigations are underway and the fear is growing hour by hour.

Credit: Tg 5

Mia Kataleya Chicllo Alvarez, this is the name in the registry office. The girl is 5 years old, 115 cm tall, has brown eyes and hair and when she disappeared she was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, purple trousers and black shoes.

Everyone is looking for little Kata, even i Florence taxi drivers. They have received photos of the little girl and are ready to raise the alarm in the face of any sightings. The initiative was taken by the president of Socota, Milko Signorini. Here are his words:

Photos of the little girl have been sent to our drivers who travel the streets of Florence, so that if they notice anything, they can immediately report it to the police. Taxi drivers will also show the photo to customers. The hope is to broaden the scope and involve as many people as possible.

Credit: Tg 1

Investigations are also underway on the statements of a friend of little Kata’s mother. The woman told officers she had received a call by a man who spoke in Spanish. This would have told her that the child is in her hands. The investigators are trying to see clearly. It would seem that there is also a video in which the girl appeared at the bus stop along with some adults. But nothing reliable.

The disappearance of little Kata

According to the latest news, it would appear that little Kata had been entrusted to her uncle and was playing with other children in the courtyard. Around 3pm it is disappeared into thin air. They tried to look for her without success and in the end her mother alarmed the police. The woman has strong suspicions and has already reported who could it have been.

Every hypothesis is being examined by the agents and the fear grows hour after hour.