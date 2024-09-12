This September 11th the The Colombian women’s team faced the South Korean team, This meeting took place in the city of Cali, the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

According to the criteria of

The ‘powerpuff girls’ and the visiting team fought for a place to advance to the quarterfinals of the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup, that is being played in Colombia.

During the meeting, Linda Caicedo, captain of the Colombian National Teammanaged to score the only goal of the matchThe excellent finish by one of the most outstanding figures of the Tricolor, gave the national team a direct pass to the quarterfinals that will be played this Sunday, September 15, starting at 2:30 pm (local time), at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali.

After the match, several videos were posted on social media, one of the most notable being where the players from both teams thanked each other for the match.

Also, during the thanksgiving, The girls from the South Korean National Team thanked the attendees, as they lined up and knelt towards the public as a gesture of humility.

The video, which has gained great popularity on social networks, has received all the praise, as it is highlighted that, Although they lost and were eliminated from the competition, they are aware that it is a competitive sport.where you can win or lose. The fans have thanked the South Koreans for their gesture of humility and respect, showering them with messages and praise.

After the act of gratitude and humility that the Asian team had, the Colombian fans They applauded the players of the South Korean National Team and their delegationuntil they hid in the dressing rooms.

Likewise, They have compared the girls’ act with that of the Argentina national team goalkeeper, Dibu Martínezwho attacked a cameraman after losing the most recent match against Colombia in Barranquilla.

In addition, Internet users have filled the video, which was published by Valle del Cauca journalist Oriana Garcés, with comments. Some of the most notable messages are the following: “We need Dibu Martinez to go live in Korea for a few years, so he can be educated.”“That is knowing how to lose. Not like a certain Argentine National Team over there”, “these ladies taught Dibu what respect and honor are. Losing is winning a little and they earned the respect of Colombia”, among others.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

THE TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO