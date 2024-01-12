A tax measure in California offers state workers the possibility of receiving tax refunds of up to US$3,417, even if they are undocumented. The amount of the refund will depend on the applicant's income and family size.

This is achieved thanks to the expansion of the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) to people with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). The CalEITC is aimed at supporting low-income working Californians by giving them the opportunity to receive a cash refund or reduction on their taxes.

This measure seeks to provide financial support to those who, despite their immigration status, contribute to the state. To qualify, you must meet requirements such as being at least 18 years old, have earned income between US$1 and US$30,000, have a Social Security Number or ITIN, live in California most of the year, among others.

Earned income includes wages, salaries, and compensation subject to withholding. Those who have received unemployment insurance payments may be eligible under certain conditions.

Tax Credit Opportunities: YCTC and CalEITC for Families with Minor Children

The YCTC complements the CalEITC and offers a credit of up to US$1,083 per tax return for those who are CalEITC candidates and have a child under six years of age. Starting in tax year 2022, people could qualify with total earned income of zero dollars or less.

People with income between US$1 and US$30,000 can access cash refunds

It is necessary to file state taxes to access these tax credits. The good news is that these benefits are not considered public charges, providing peace of mind to those who qualify. If tax benefits were considered public charges, it could be interpreted that recipients depend largely on the State, which could have negative implications on their immigration processes or residency applications.

By not being classified as public charges, this potential risk is eliminated, allowing those who qualify to access tax benefits without additional concerns about their immigration status. This contributes to the security and peace of mind of those seeking to take advantage of these financial supports.