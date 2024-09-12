Classical music as a metaphor for scientific research. On these notes Lilly launches the campaign “#SavingTime. More time thanks to research on blood tumors” which, in the month dedicated to raising awareness of these neoplasms, will bring classical music to outdoor venues at the first light of dawn. Three concerts open to the public: one in Rome, in collaboration with the Conservatorio S. Cecilia, on September 14th. One in Naples, with the participation of the Conservatorio di Musica di San Pietro a Majella, on the 21st and one in Milan, with the musicians of the Orchestra Sinfonica del Conservatorio di Musica “Giuseppe Verdi” of the Milanese capital, on the 28th.