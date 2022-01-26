After the actor Peter Dinklage express concern about the remake of Snow White, which is in production, Disney has responded to criticism. In a statement, the company states that it is working with consultants to avoid reinforcing stereotypes with the characters of the seven dwarfs, which would be secondary roles in the story of the princess.

According to the Variety portal, Disney does not leave aside that you must be careful with the remake of Snow White. Through a statement, it indicates that they are aware that the animated classic contains stereotypes about dwarfism, which have recently been condemned by Peter Dinklage.

Disney statement

A Disney spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a long period of development.”

What is Peter Dinklage claiming?

The actor, winner of four Emmy awards for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Games of thrones, participated in WTF Podcast (via Variety), where he expressed his discomfort because the 7 dwarfs continue to be portrayed in the same way as for decades, without provide greater representation to their development.

Until now, Dinklage has not issued any response on Disney’s new statement. For its part, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs still does not have a confirmed release date.