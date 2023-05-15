Smurfs Kart it will also come up PlayStations and Xboxesbut the release datewhich appeared online in the past few hours, seems to have not yet been defined or that it needs to be modified, given that the communication was published and then removed from the official site.

Smurfs Kart is a arcade driving game in full “kart racer” style, or that sub-genre practically created by Mario Kart and which then led to an enormous amount of more or less successful emulators. Also in this case it is a title in which driving skill must be added a certain strategy in the use of power-ups, various characters and somewhat convoluted tracks.

All obviously themed Smurfs, as you can well understand from the title. For the moment, the game is out on Nintendo Switch and you can get to know it better in our review of Smurfs Kart, but evidently Microids intends to bring it to other platforms as well.

Based on what had emerged briefly in the past few hours, but for enough time to allow the usual billbil-kun to draw the information, Smurfs Kart was expected to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 22, 2023, but the release was removed, perhaps due to a change to be made.

According to the well-known leaker, the problem would be precisely the date: perhaps due to an error, the release date would not be the right one, given that the game is probably destined to arrive on September 22, 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox, pending any confirmations.