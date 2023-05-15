Sarah Castro, director of Sports for Caracol Radio and Diario AS Colombia, analyzes the victory of Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona in the Spanish League, the club’s first title without its main reference in recent years, Lionel Messi, and explains the project through from which this result was directed.

Goals by Robert Lewandowski on two occasions, Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé led Barcelona to a 4-2 victory over Espanyol in the Catalan derby, and secured the La Liga title with four games to go before the end of the season.

According to the journalist Sarah Castro, director of Diario AS Colombia, the main success of Xavi Hernández, who as a player lifted the cup eight times dressed as a Barça player, was finding an identity beyond the man who for 15 years defined the face of the club. Lionel Messi, today with PSG of Ligue 1.