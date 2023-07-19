Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Smuggling | Customs: A person from Pirkanmaa was selling illegally imported dogs in Finland

July 19, 2023
in World Europe
According to the Customs, dogs have been smuggled into Finland since 2017. Around 200,000 euros are suspected to have been earned through the illegal activity.

In Pirkanmaa the resident has sold illegally imported dogs all over Finland, e.g. in online marketplaces and via social media, Customs says it has found out in its investigation.

According to customs information, dogs have been illegally imported from, for example, Ukraine, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Romania and the Baltic countries.

According to the Customs, dogs have been smuggled into the country since 2017, with a particular focus on 2022. It is suspected that around 200,000 euros were earned through illegal activities.

