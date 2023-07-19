He could not miss during the last farewell of his friend Walino: the rapper Clementino moved everyone with his beautiful words

So much pain during the last farewell to the rapper Walino and certainly the affection of his dear friend Clementino could not be missing, who wanted to remember him with moving words.

Nico “Walino” Antonacci passed away at 42 years old after one battle against an incurable disease. He was the symbol of Bari music, he had made himself known throughout Italy also thanks to important collaborations such as the one with Clementino. A friendship had been established between them and it is precisely for this reason that the singer could not miss his funeral.

We came from Naples because Walino is a boy we have always respected. A great friend. I spent seven years together in the studio because I lived in Bari. He always welcomed me like a brother. Fifteen days ago I played in Bari, he arrived and came to see my concert. He had changed, he held me and I started to cry. He hugged me and said: ‘Don’t cry, I’m a lion’. I want to applaud a beautiful person with a big family, a number one flag of Bari rap.

Clementino’s words have moved everyone who gathered to say their last goodbyes to Walino. The rapper has fought with all his might against that monster who, unfortunately, in the end, has got the better of it.

In recent days, the singer’s photos are taking over the social networks. Everyone is remembering him for his talent, but also with words of affection for the wonderful person he has always been. Even his partner has chosen to thank him publicly, because thanks to him she has known love, the true one. And he wished everyone to have a person like Walino in their life.

Bari mourns a star who brought the city into the world of music. His songs will live on in the hearts of all of Italy.