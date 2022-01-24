The focus for the development of industry in St. Petersburg in 2022 will be the market, human resources and technology. About this in an interview with the newspaper “Business Petersburg” On January 24, Kirill Soloveichik, Chairman of the Committee for Industrial Policy, Innovation and Trade of St. Petersburg, spoke.

“If you describe in broad strokes, there is a plan to continue to focus on three areas: the market, human resources and technology,” he listed.

In particular, the authorities of the northern capital intend to stimulate demand for industrial products of the city’s enterprises, including through purchase quotas, Soloveichik noted.

The committee also plans to involve industrial enterprises in infrastructure projects and promote diversification.

The representative of Smolny positively assessed the results of 2021 as part of the implementation of the industrial policy of the city on the Neva.

“In 2021, we took a big step forward: as part of the implementation of industrial policy, we launched almost all the tools and incentives that we planned and discussed with the industrial community,” the source said.

According to him, it was the efforts of the profile committee that helped the industry of the Northern capital to reverse the trend of reducing investment.

