NATO will strengthen its military presence in Eastern Europe and send additional troops and ships from the air force and navy of the alliance forces to Bulgaria and the Baltic. The statement was published on the official site alliance.

The alliance intends to strengthen its military presence with Denmark, which sent a frigate and four F-16 fighters to Lithuania in the Baltic Sea, and Spain, which is considering sending fighters to Bulgaria.

France and the Netherlands also expressed their readiness to send a military contingent to Bulgaria in April 2022 after putting the sea and land forces from the NATO Rapid Reaction Force on alert.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed NATO allies in a statement. “We will always respond to any deterioration in the security situation, including by strengthening our collective defense,” the Secretary General wrote.

The growth of NATO’s military presence is associated with statements by US and EU officials about the growth in the number of Russian armed forces around the borders of Ukraine. Thus, the alliance hopes to strengthen the collective defense in the event of an escalation of the conflict.

On January 24, it became known that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would discuss the “threat of military escalation” between Russia and Ukraine during his visit to Europe. At the end of the meeting, the ministers will issue an open announcement declaring that “any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine will have huge consequences” for official Moscow.