There is a lot of commotion these days. Runrún, errands, transfers. Christmas arrived in June with its nougats and is leaving capitalist with its Vigo lights and its company dinners. But – there are always buts at Christmas – there is a crowd that does not move well in these settings. The key to everything is usually the location. It is not easy to choose the perfect place for this type of environment. Neither does the chair at the table. There are those who directly pass. They don't feel comfortable and, what a coincidence, they decline to attend hours before. Someday we will talk about the virus that children catch on the day of the company dinner. The representative of the rejection of great ceremonies on Earth is Tim Burton. Burton doesn't like pompous promotions. Him 13 years ago, in London, during the presentation of the film Alice in Wonderlandresponded thus to a concern from the press:

“Shouldn't you be a little more accustomed to this whole circus of promotions and interviews?”

-No, I'm not used to it.

Burton explained that he does not usually read reviews or review his films. “I don't like the crazy things that are published about me at all,” he said. “Once a German journalist wrote that Helena [Bonham-Carter, por entonces pareja] and I lived in two separate houses joined by a tunnel. “It's crazy.” The journalist, surprised, asked:

—But you live in separate houses, right?

—Yes, through a tunnel.

Knowing how to leave is essential, even more so, from your ex-partner's house. Maybe that's why the Metro was invented for commoners. Beyond love relationships there is knowing how to say goodbye to a place, especially at parties. In recent decades, those who decide to leave have been questioned a lot—at company dinners and on New Year's Eve they multiply—without leaving a trace. Without a tunnel, it requires a dose of imagination, strategy and, above all, alcohol: smoke bombs are essential.

A key study on nocturnal escapists was published this week. The report has gone viral in different corners. “Having a blast at parties makes you gain two days of life a year, according to a study,” he said. The sixth. “The surprising benefit of leaving the holidays without saying goodbye to people,” the ABC. The document is from the Time Management Institute of the University of New South Wales, in Australia, which asked 2,000 Australians about their sneaky habits when they go out on the town. Researchers have calculated the time it takes to leave a party from the moment the decision is made until it happens: 45 minutes. “We spend an average of 18 hours and 45 minutes each year saying goodbye,” explains lead researcher Dean Hoddle in the text. The calculation comes because Australians go out on average 25 days a year. Yes, nothing more is needed there.

“Well, I should be dead,” wrote a user when reading the study in X. “My father would earn more if he didn't have to wait for my mother to say goodbye to people,” said a daughter who will be left without an inheritance. Prolonging the time to leave the party venue, the report explained, increases the chances that the host will convince the guests to stay. “Don't fall into this trap,” says Hoodle, the head of the study. The trap is even worse: it doesn't exist. The study, as published The confidential, It is an invention of the Australian satirical website Double Bay Today. It was first published in December 2021 and, every Christmas, it is resurrected as a real study on several continents. Come on, the smoke bomb does not prolong life. Come on, the best thing is to build a tunnel.

