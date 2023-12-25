The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed protest to the Russian Federation over statements at the Russian-Arab forum

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of Russia – the charge d'affaires ad interim – because of Moscow's support for the statement on the disputed islands. During Russia's diplomatic act, a strong protest was expressed.

We are talking about the islands of Abu Musa, Little Tunb and Greater Tunb, located in the Persian Gulf. Tehran noted that the final statement of the participants in the VI session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum mentioned the issue of ownership of these disputed territories.

After this, the Iranian side stated the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries. At the same time, it became known that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian contacted his Russian colleague by telephone and personally conveyed to him Tehran’s position.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA / Reuters

In July, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Dedov. The head of the diplomatic mission was also protested because of Moscow’s statement following the summit with the member countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf. In a conversation with the Russian ambassador, representatives of the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized the “territorial integrity of the country” and demanded to “correct Russia’s position” on the issue. The Russian diplomat, in turn, promised to immediately convey these requests to Moscow.

The disputed islands are claimed by Iran and the UAE

The islands of Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunb were officially transferred by London to Tehran in 1971, shortly before the formation of the federation of the United Arab Emirates as an independent state. Since then, there has been a dispute between the UAE and Iran over the ownership of the islands.

Initially, the Arabs tried to avoid confrontation with the Iranians and even signed agreement on joint management of the islands. But soon Iran hoisted its flag on Abu Musa and declared that all the islands are an integral part of the country’s territory. Clashes between the military did occur, and military personnel died on both sides.

Abu Musa Island, Hormozgan, Iran Photo: Sepahnews / Globallookpress.com

Countries are unable to resolve differences due to the strategic value of the islands. Most oil tanker routes pass by them. They also allow almost completely control the exit from the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean.

In September 2021, at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, representatives of both states reiterated their claims to the islands and accused each other in their reluctance to find a common language on this issue.