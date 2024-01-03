There is a smog alarm in Rome where the levels of PM10, the fine particles in the concentration of particulates, exceeded the maximum permitted threshold on January 1st. This was reported by the Waste Cycle, Pollution Prevention and Remediation Department, warning that the situation will continue for at least “48-72 hours”. “Subjects at risk – in particular children, pregnant women, heart patients and more generally, subjects with respiratory diseases – should stay at home,” we read in a document.

An improvement should start to be seen from Friday 5 January. The experts invite us to “implement a series of voluntary actions aimed at reducing emissions” with the aim of “preventing the increase in polluting concentrations”, therefore preferring electric or hybrid vehicles or using public transport and car sharing.