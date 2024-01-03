US Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez, accused by the Federal Prosecutor's Office of corruption crimes in favor of the Egyptian Governmentreceived new complaints this Tuesday related to the Qatari Government.

The authorities modified this Tuesday the indictment against the senator and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, accused of receiving bribes to “benefit” Egypt, to indicate that the senator also acted for the benefit of Qatar in exchange for gifts.

The senator from New Jersey was accused on September 22 along with his wife and the businessmen who allegedly bribed him: Wael Hana, José Uribe and Fred Daibes, and was subsequently accused of acting as a “foreign agent” for Egypt.

The new document indicates that the corruption plot runs from December 2020 to 2023, more than initially estimated, and that Daibes was seeking “millions of dollars in investment from a fund with ties to the Government of Qatar.”

Among other things, It is indicated that Menéndez attended with Daibes an event in Manhattan organized by the Government of Qatar and then the businessman offered him luxury watches worth up to almost $24,000 before suggesting he support a resolution in the Senate favorable to Qatar, which would benefit him.

In 2023, the Qatar Investment Company entered into a joint venture with a company controlled by Daibes and invested tens of millions of dollars in the project. and Menéndez “continued to receive things of value” from that company, such as several tickets for the Formula One prize in Miami.

In addition, The Prosecutor's Office indicates that the senator accepted gifts from Daibes knowing that he expected him to “influence the pending federal process” against the businessman, something that he “accepted” and “tried.”

The politician pleaded not guilty to all charges so far, like the other defendants, and resigned as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, but for now maintains his seat despite calls from his party for him to resign. The trial has been set for May 6, 2024.

