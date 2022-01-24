After a year of absence from the world stage, Kyle Smith will return to the Supersport starting grid and will do so with the VFT Racing team. The British driver finds his place in the renewed intermediate class, and will team up with confirmed Marcel Brenner, in a two-driver line-up again this year.

The last full season as a starter rider in the world championship was in 2019, in which he became European Supersport champion with the Pedercini team. In 2020 his presence was not fixed, but he only ran two rounds. In fact, Smith had taken to the track with the GMT94 team to replace the injured Jules Cluzel at the end of the season, and had reached the podium in Barcelona and Magny-Cours.

In 2021 Smith competed in the British Supersport championship with Dynavolt Triumph, finishing in seventh position in the overall standings. This year he returns to the world championship as a starter driver, in the same category where in the past he achieved three successes and nine total podiums. Smith states: “I am really motivated to return to the Supersport World Championship and start a new project with a team that believes in me. I’m looking forward to working hard for a successful season and showing what we can do. I would also like to thank all the sponsors who support us ”.

Fabio Menghi, VFT Racing Team Manager, comments: “We were working on having a line-up of fast drivers for 2022, and I’m very happy to have Kyle Smith in our team. Kyle and Marcel form a duo of drivers who will give us more than a few satisfaction, especially as our team, which has more than 30 years of experience, is more motivated and hungry for success than ever. I would like to thank the sponsors and all those who believe in this project as we do “.