Carmen Russo was one of the contestants of this edition of Big Brother Vip. Her adventure ended a few weeks ago with the dancer who was finally able to hug her husband again Enzo Paolo Turchi and his daughter Maria.

Russo was very much appreciated both at home and outside among those who follow the program. Always ready to have a good word for everyone, a balanced, nice woman, good at cooking and getting a smile even from the audience that followed her from home. Like every competitor Carmen also received a cachet for the weeks of stay in the most spied house in Italy. She is very reserved and has certainly not revealed how much she has gained from this experience.

But on the web the rumors are circulating and some rumors speak of about 7 thousand euros per week earned by the dancer. A cachet very similar to what he would still be perceiving Miriana Trevisan which, on the other hand, is still in play but like many others. Considering that Carmen has been in the game for several months, it is easy to imagine that she has brought home a substantial amount.

Meanwhile, the confession made by Enzo Paolo Turchi who revealed he had the covid while Carmen was in the house. He did it from Silvia Toffanin in Verissimo’s living room. “I didn’t say anything because I was afraid he would come out, I know what it’s like” – Enzo revealed who then wanted to thank the mothers of the school that Maria attends.

“I want to thank the mothers of Maria’s school who were close to me when Carmen was at Gf Vip and especially when I was isolated because I was positive for the virus” – her words. Enzo revealed that he spent all the Christmas holidays in isolation as a positive and that he was only negativized by the Befana.