Canalys: Smartphone shipments fall to record low in 10 years

Global smartphone shipments fell to a record low at the end of 2022. This is reported in report Canalys.

The agency’s report says smartphone makers shipped 17 percent fewer devices in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to experts, this is the minimum figure for the fourth quarter of the year over the past 10 years. For the entire year, deliveries fell by 11 percent to 1.2 billion units.

“While demand for low- and mid-price goods fell rapidly in previous quarters, demand for high-end goods also began to decline in the fourth quarter,” said Canalys analyst Runar Bjorkhovde. According to Le Xuan Chew, a specialist at the firm, gadget makers are approaching the beginning of 2023 with extreme caution, prioritizing profits and maintaining market share. Analysts expect the smartphone market to grow slightly in 2023.

In the fourth quarter, the segment leader was Apple, which received a share of 25 percent. Below are Samsung – 20 percent, Xiaomi – 11 percent, Oppo – 10 percent, Vivo – 8 percent. The leader of the smartphone market at the end of the year was Samsung, which retained a share of 22 percent. Below were Apple and Xiaomi – 19 and 13 percent, respectively.

In October, Canalys analysts reported that the global smartphone market experienced its worst third quarter since 2014. The specialists believe that the downward trend in demand is likely to continue for another nine months.