During the most acute phase of the Covid emergency “smart working was an important emergency tool, now it too must be regulated starting from the point of equilibrium that will be reached in the post-pandemic phase in order to get it out of this dimension of emergency and give it a structurality that highlights the fact that it is a way of carrying out one’s work “. This was stated by the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, speaking at the EY Digital Summit.

“Investing in the energy of women and young people is an essential condition to recover from our country’s historical delays and to relaunch its economic and civil development, but also to increase competitiveness” added Minister Orlando. The pandemic experience, he noted, “requires us to acknowledge that the market cannot face the challenges of regulation alone in a complex system. There is a need to redefine the intervention of public authorities in the economic system ”.

«There will then be – recalled the Minister of Labor – some historical criticalities that we will be called to face very soon. The age-old weakness of our system of employment services is a fact, especially in those Regions where the need would be greater ».