Bam is born, the business network of three communication agencies

Genoa – A new network of agencies able to support e support companies of all types and levels, public bodies and trade associations in all their communication and marketing activities. Bam, Enjoy Communication is born, a joint venture between Antonello Amato, former president of A&A Communication, Paolo Macrì, president of GGallery and Claudio Burlando, creative director of Curiostitas: “Our customers will thus be able to benefit from a single interlocutor to turn to for every aspect of communication, even those often considered niche or residuals such as CSR, crisis communication, digital strategy, benefiting from unique economies of scale and scope ”, explained the three partners today during the presentation press conference at the Confindustria headquarters. «We are talking about three realities that, overall, boast 110 years of experience,“ practically a historical company ”.

Historic company that offers new scenarios as a business network born today. A reality that aims to become in the short term one of the main points of reference for the companies of Northern Italy in the field of communication. A team of professionals who, after having gained a proven experience in the field and acting with the usual “Ligurian common sense”: strategies always related to the company organization and a meticulous attention to pricing to always seek the best quality / price ratio ».

The business network it will have two operational offices, one in Genoa and one in Milan and already boasts 38 employees, over 30 collaborators activated on the basis of project depths for a turnover of 2.9 million euros.