In Uruguay, all competitions scheduled for the weekend have been suspended as a sign of respect for the player.

The Uruguayan footballer passed away at the age of just 27 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The world of soccer South American and European are in mourning for this very ugly episode that happened on the pitch.

Another tragedy on the pitch, a terrifying scene. The Nacional player would have had a sickness and subsequently, after several attempts to save him, he died due to a “cardiorespiratory arrest caused by cardiac arrhythmia”, as established by the doctors.

Juan Izquierdo had collapsed on the pitch last Thursday, the event had already shocked spectators and players present in the match with him. The footballer, in fact, collapsed shortly before the end of the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Nacional at the Morumbi stadium.

South American football is in mourning,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, the top South American competition followed around the world. Izquierdo, for days, was kept alive by a respirator since the episode occurred on the pitch. The defender leaves behind a wife and two children, the youngest of whom, a boy, was born in early August.

“With immense sadness and a broken heart, Club Nacional de Futbol announces the passing of our beloved footballer Juan Izquierdo,” the team announced on X, adding that “all of Nacional is mourning this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, Juan, you will always be in our hearts.” Uruguay all competitions scheduled for the weekend have been suspended as a sign of respect for the player.

On Sunday, the Sao Paulo players took to the field in the Brasileirão wearing a T-shirt with the words “Força, Izquierdo” written on it. Luis Suarez also dedicated his brace for Inter Miami to Izquierdo, showing off a T-shirt with the words “Forza, Juan” written on it. support from all over the world, however, could do nothing about the desperate conditions in which the Nacional player found himself.

What had happened during that damned thing? match? Izquierdo had come on for Sebastián Coates during half-time of the match against Sao Paulo, but in the 84th minute the defender collapsed to the ground unconscious, without any contact with another player. Teammates from both teams immediately called for medical attention. Still unconscious, Izquierdo was taken off the pitch by ambulance amid applause from the crowd, and then admitted to intensive care. We know the rest: so much hope, so much sadness, and finally the painful loss.

There career Izquierdo’s career began in 2018 with the Cerro club. In 2019, the player joined Peñarol, but had few opportunities to play. The defender subsequently moved to Montevideo Wanderers. In 2022, Izquierdo was signed by Nacional, but only played one game before being sold to local club Liverpool. There, he was a key figure in Liverpool’s Uruguayan title-winning campaign in 2023, the club’s first title in over a century. Izquierdo returned to Nacional this year, having played 23 games and scored one goal last year.