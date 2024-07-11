In the prestigious setting of the Chamber of Deputies, the technical table promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators in collaboration with Alé on the theme “Innovation and security between smart city and smart energy” took place on Wednesday 10 July. The aim of the initiative was to bring together experts, academics, businesses and institutions on the world of security, ecological and energy transition, together with the implications for young people and businesses between AI and cybersecurity. The proceedings were opened by the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri and Robert Hassan President of CyberArea. Institutional greetings from the Hon. Alessandro Giglio Vigna President of the European Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

“We are pleased with the important participation received by our roundtable to highlight the perspectives on the world of security, ecological and energy transition, combined with the implications for young people and businesses between AI and cybersecurity. During the discussion, ideas of great interest emerged that, as young innovators, we will bring to the attention of the respective institutional and technical bodies in order to give our support both in terms of PNRR implementation and work for the G7. A special thanks for the support to the parliamentary institutions of the Chamber and to all the actors who were with us at the working table”. Thus Gabriele Ferrieri President of ANGI.

Robert Hassan, CEO of Alé Comunicazione and President of the Cyber ​​Area, declared: “The technical table created together with ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators is the result of a natural partnership with the Young Innovators for Alé, which was the first Italian Agency to deal with strategic communication for cybersecurity. Today, in addition to the creation of a comprehensive national cybersecurity ecosystem, I believe it is even more necessary, due to the Italian particularity, to have a vertical setting of cyber ecosystems, in order to select and perfect relationships with actors, publics and stakeholders who are very different from each other, especially on issues such as smart cities and smart energy, to share knowledge, visions, critical issues to be filled and opportunities to be seized, towards a more adaptive and constructive conception of cybersecurity capable of increasing the export of solutions to international markets”.

“The first challenge we face when talking about the implementation of Smart cities, Smart energy, IoT and innovation is the integration of technologies into a cohesive and functional system. This requires not only advanced infrastructures, but also a shared strategic vision between public bodies, private companies and citizens. Often, in fact, it is not clear who is responsible for the security of infrastructures. Large companies generally have well-defined roles, policies and procedures, but for smaller players the responsibility for security can fall into a gray area, exposing the entire chain to risks.. – Says Matteo Biancani, CRO of HWG Sababa. Furthermore, the heterogeneity of IoT devices and vendors further complicates matters because each device can have unique vulnerabilities and often the main difficulty has been the lack of documentation and knowledge of the systems by vendors, who often bounce the responsibility from one party to another, making it difficult to resolve issues. This highlights the importance of considering cyber risks from the design stage, and the importance of having a methodical, sophisticated and by design approach, to effectively mitigate risks.”, concludes Biancani.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, innovation and security are fundamental pillars for the development of smart cities and smart energy. At Skybox Security, we firmly believe that technological progress must go hand in hand with the protection of critical infrastructure. Smart cities and advanced energy solutions offer extraordinary opportunities to improve the quality of life and operational efficiency, but they also introduce new challenges in terms of cybersecurity. Our mission is to ensure that these technologies can be implemented in a secure and resilient way, protecting both data and infrastructure from potential threats.”. Comments Alessio Fasano of Skybox Security.

“Today, security is evolving across IT, OT and IoT systems, for which there is a strong need for advanced solutions to protect critical infrastructures and connected devices. In a system where devices continuously exchange data, threat prevention and constant monitoring are essential. This is why there are solutions that allow autonomously detecting threats and anomalous behaviors by optimizing a deep scan of the entire attack surface mapping with cyber threat intelligence, therefore with a constant analysis of possible vulnerabilities of the perimeter to be protected.”. Comments Eylam Tamary of Tag Company.

Among the other delegates, the following spoke at the table: Corrado Giustozzi Cyber ​​Expert; Ranieri Razzante Committee for the strategy of artificial intelligence at the Presidency of the Council; Laura Pezzoli A2A smart cities; Sergio Oliviero Polytechnic of Turin; Francesco Meneghetti Confagricoltura and Digital Factory; Giorgio Cecchini Italian Army; Martina Gregori Sapienza University of Rome; Daniele Nardi Sapienza University of Rome; Antonio Capobianco Fata Informatica; Matteo Lucchetti Cyber ​​4.0; Simone Santi Trend Micro; Simona Rinaldi Engan; Giuseppe Lieto Digital Platform; Alessandro Menna Italgas; William Nonnis Presidency of the Council of Ministers – PNRR Mission Structure – Digitalization and Innovation; Stefano Pizzuti ENEA Agency; Guido Scorza Member of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data. Moderation entrusted to Luisa Franchina President of the Association of Critical Infrastructure Experts.