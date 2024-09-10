Home policy

The candidacy for chancellor in the 2025 election could lead to discussions within the SPD. Olaf Scholz sees himself running again – polls show declining popularity.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is sticking to his candidacy for chancellor in the 2025 federal election – regardless of recent election defeats, poor poll ratings and criticism within the party. He is “firmly counting on the SPD and I receiving such a strong mandate in 2025 that we will also lead the next government,” Scholz told the Daily Mirror“I am a runner and I have good fitness.” For some party colleagues, the question of chancellor has not yet been decided.

Clearly behind SPD man Pistorius in survey: Chancellor Scholz only in 18th place

In the INSAIn the Sunday question, Scholz slipped four places down the ranking of the most popular politicians, to 18th place – far behind his party colleague, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. He tops the list with 51.6 percent. But Pistorius, “like many others, wants me to run for chancellor again,” said Scholz.

For the former SPD party and parliamentary group leader Franz Müntefering, Scholz’s candidacy for chancellor is not yet certain. “In the SPD, there are committees and rules according to which such decisions are made,” the 84-year-old told Daily Mirror“All of this will be adhered to. And at some point in 2025, the party congress will decide: We will do it in the following constellation. We have to wait that long, the K question will remain open.”

Olaf Scholz’s popularity is declining – but he still wants to run as a candidate for chancellor in 2025. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

“The K question remains open for so long”: For Müntefering, Scholz as candidate for chancellor is not decided

The candidate for chancellor should be the person who has the best chance of implementing “the big thing,” said Müntefering. “The Social Democrats will decide together: who can do it, who will do it?” He recalled the legendary SPD parliamentary group leader Herbert Wehner. “Wehner would behave in such a way that the party would have every chance of being back at the top after the election.” Despite all the personalization, parties are “about the big thing: how can we organize people’s coexistence well and fairly?”

Müntefering also praised Pistorius. He does not present himself as a “fine minister” but is “a mayor type” and that is his strength. “This makes Pistorius seem natural and is therefore being considered for important positions. He behaves completely correctly.”

Scholz’s tough asylum policy: Federal government announces measures

For several months, Scholz has been pursuing a hard line on asylum issues. Now Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) has announced temporary border controls at all German borders. This is intended to limit irregular migration. Another reason is to protect internal security from the current threats posed by Islamist terrorism and cross-border crime, said Faeser. In addition, “rejections in accordance with European law” should be possible.

At the same time, SPD leader Saskia Esken warns against excessive measures. Many demands on the topic of migration are “currently politically unfounded and are overheating the debate,” she told the Funke Media GroupLegally sound solutions are needed.

SPD slips: governing party risks losing voters with asylum policy

However, the asylum policy does not change the poll results. INSA-Election trend, the SPD falls to 14 percent. The other governing parties, the Greens (ten percent) and FDP (four percent), are also doing worse. The traffic light coalition (28 percent) would not achieve a stable parliamentary majority with these values.

The law-and-order policy now being pursued will not help the Chancellor’s party to retain voters or even win them back. “The SPD misjudges its supporters,” explained political scientist Hanna Schwander to the MirrorThe SPD is risking losing voters. “If the SPD moves to the right, it will lose educated city dwellers,” said Schwander. “But they now make up around two-thirds of SPD voters.”

K-Question: Decision on the candidate for chancellor influences election

The poor poll ratings of the SPD, but also of the Chancellor, mean that the party will soon have to make a decision. It is unclear what will happen if the SPD actually decides against Scholz as candidate for Chancellor. The Chancellor’s unpopularity does not seem to be the SPD’s only problem with voters. (hk)