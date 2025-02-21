Chavela Vargas was an artist so big that Carolina Román He has needed three characters and four interpreters to tell. ‘Chavela‘, the function that goes up today, Friday 21, to the stage of the Marquina Theater (where he will be until May 4), presents the singer in her childhood and youth (La Encarna Paula Iwasaki), In its last days (Luisa Gavasa) and already turned into myth (they alternate on paper Rozalén and Nitaex of Fuel Fandango). The rest of the cast includes Alejandro Pelayo (Marlango component), which has composed and interprets the music of the show; Raquel Varela and Laura Porras.

María Isabel Anita Carmen de Jesús Vargas Lizano, Chavela Vargas, returns home after which her last tour would be. On the verge of death, memories intersect in their memory and the characters that have marked their life and the different stages of it appear in their dreams.

During a tour that took him to Mexico, Carolina Román met María Cortinafriend and confidant of Chavela Vargas. Through it he met the history of the artist. “I was interested in the person more than the myth, because when talking about her I speak of any of us.” He has divided the character into three; the myth, “the part that has remained in us”; The Chavela Girl and Adolescent, “a dark part of alcohol and loneliness in land of males”, and the chavela of its last days.

“It was a heavenly, magical creature, a visionary, a shaman to walk around the house,” says Carolina Román, who adds that “without her experiences it would not have been the artist who was, she would not have had that tanned skin of life and would not have sung with the tear with which he did it ». To understand it, he continues, you have to travel to Costa Rica, where he was born. «Her family hid her; Her mother left home and her father sent her to live with some uncles who did not love her. He lived in solitude, nobody spoke to love. He used to say that all the pain paid him in his childhood ».









Mexico was, for her, says the director, «a burning nail. He received Chavela but he didn’t have it easy either. But she wanted to love Mexico.

Chavela Vargas sang, Follow Carolina Román, “with the soul and with the pain that dragged since I was a child.” Logically, music has a special prominence in this montage, “which is not a musical to use.” Rozalén and Nita are the spearheads in this regard. “Chavela is inimitable, it is impossible to approach her,” he says Rozalén-; She is the protagonist without being, but with the art point of each one I think we achieved the tribute. Nita It goes further. “It is an elegant, beautiful show, told from respect and affection towards someone we have admired so much …”

Luisa Gavasawho has not climbed into a stage for twenty years, deepens the impossibility of imitating Chavela, which he has sought through the common territory of the soul. “If the soul is good, we all seem much more in it.” He confesses very differently from the artist but has found a link. “I have been bringing me closer to dialogue with death, something that I look closer to age, and I have learned from it to go from dignity.”

And Carolina Román closes: “This ‘Red Poncho Lady’ who came to sing truths from that huge and humble heart, wove a reality with threads of walking around the house to ‘appare us’ in a wise hug that will become eternal every time someone I want to continue hearing your voice.